Middle Schooler Distributes Edibles to Classmates in New Britain: Principal

A middle schooler in New Britain allegedly distributed edibles to their fellow classmates at school Tuesday, the district said.

The incident happened at Slade Middle School and school officials said one kid gave edibles to a small number of fellow students.

In a statement, Principal Andrew Mazzei said the administration is working with police to investigate the incident and take appropriate action against those involved.

"We will continue to uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use at our school to ensure the safely and well-being of all our students," Mazzei said in a statement.

The school district is asking all parents and guardians to search their children's bags on a regular basis to ensure they aren't carrying something to school that could be a danger to themselves or others.

"I know that incidents like these can be scary for students, parents, and our staff members. However, we will always take seriously any threat to student safety," Mazzei said.

No additional information was immediately available.