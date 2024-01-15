Middlefield man killed during road-rage shooting on I-691: state police

A 49-year-old Middlefield man was killed in a road rage shooting on Interstate 691 in Meriden on Sunday night, according to state police.

State troopers responded to I-691 East in the area of exit 2a in Meriden, around 8:08 p.m. for a disturbance and they learned that there had been a shooting on the highway during a road-rage type incident.

Scott Kracke, of Middlefield, had been shot and was brought to an area hospital, where he later died, state police said.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad responded to investigate.

State police said detectives have determined that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

They have identified a suspect and are investigating.