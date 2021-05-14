Middletown Officer Goes Above and Beyond For 5-Year-Old Boy's Birthday

A Middletown school resource officer gave a 5-year-old boy a birthday he'll never forget.

Officer Emilio Magnano surprised the son of a high school employee at his police-themed birthday party over the weekend.

Magnano initially said he would ask some officers on duty if they would stop by, but when the department had a really busy day, he took matters into his own hands and with permission from the department, he suited up on his day off.

Magnano even presented the boy with a police officer costume when he arrived.

"To see the look of amazement on all the kids' faces was incredible. Even my 85-year-old grandfather was pleased to see an officer do this great deed for the community," Kiarra Bennett wrote in a letter to the police department.