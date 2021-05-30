Man Arrested After Shootings, Multi-Town Pursuit: Middletown Police

Middletown police have arrested a person believed to be connected to several shooting incidents in Southington after leading officials on a multi-town pursuit.

Officials said they responded to three shootings within two hours in different areas across Southington Sunday night.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., police received a call from a home on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike reporting a total of 16 shots fired at the residence. About a half hour later at 7:15 p.m., officials received a call from a person on North Star Drive who reported hearing about four to five gunshots fired at their home. Then at about 7:40 p.m., police received an alarm call from Hartford HealthCare Group on Meriden Avenue reporting a glass break.

A fourth incident at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike was reported to police at approximately 8:55 p.m. by a church member. It is unclear at this time if this incident was a shooting. Officials said they believe the incident occurred earlier than it was reported.

When officials arrived at Meriden Avenue to investigate the glass break incident, they found a black 2016 Chevy Silverado truck parked behind the building.

Police said they saw a man outside his car with a long rifle in his hand. When officers tried to establish a perimeter, they said shots were heard being fired from the man's location behind the building.

Southington police officials reported that they started pursuing the man on Interstate 691 as soon as he left the building. He was seen exiting the highway and entering Middlefield. Officials said they deployed stop sticks which slowed the vehicle down.

Police said the man then drove on Washington Street in Middletown and onto the Arrigoni Bridge. A Southington police officer then forced the man's car off the road, according to officials.

Douglas Floyd Gollnick, 74, of Plantsville, was subsequently arrested and transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries sustained during the crash. No one else was injured during the pursuit and officials said there is no immediately threat to the public.

Officials said they saw and seized a long rifle from Gollnick's front passenger seat.

Police said Gollnick may also have possible links to shootings in area towns.

Both Southington residences which reported shootings were occupied at the time. No injuries were reported at either location.

Officials said two Southington police cruisers were damaged during the pursuit, however none of the officers were injured.

The police activity shut down Arrigoni Bridge for a short period of time Sunday night while the man's car was towed. The bridge is now open and police have cleared the area.

State police are assisting with the investigation.