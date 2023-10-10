Middletown police look for suspect in armed robbery that left 2 injured

Two people inside a nail salon were injured during an armed robbery on Saybrook Road in Middletown on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to Midtown Threading and Nail Spa in Tradewinds Plaza for a reported armed robbery at 7:15 p.m.

Officers found a man had entered the nail salon through the front door, pulled out a gun and shoved an employee. He then took money from the register and ran out the back of the business.

During the robbery, two people sustained minor injuries. It's unknown if they are customers, employees or both. One of the injured was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Connecticut State Police were made aware of the incident due to the proximity to Route 9. A Middletown K9 team responded and tried to track down the suspect, but couldn't find them.

Police believe the robber was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, a baseball hat and a mask.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Small at 860-638-4152.