Middletown police to hold news conference after man was shot during struggle with officer

Middletown police will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide information after a man was shot during a struggle with a police officer over the weekend.

Police said it happened after they received a report around 6:30 a.m. Saturday that a man was yelling and smashing glass on Liberty Street.

When the first officer arrived, 52-year-old Winston Tate approached, holding a blunt object, then hit the officer, knocked the officer to the ground and climbed on top of the officer, police said. During a struggle, the officer fired a weapon.

Tate was taken into custody and brought to an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

On Monday, Middletown Police posted on Facebook that Tate was expected to be released from the hospital and arraigned on Tuesday.

He has been charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, assault on public safety personnel and interfering with police, according to police.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

The police officer involved in the incident was treated at a local hospital for injuries and has been released.

Middletown police plan to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

They said over the weekend that the Office of the Inspector General is leading the investigation in collaboration with State Police, the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the Middlesex County State's Attorney.