Middletown

Middletown police to hold news conference after man was shot during struggle with officer

NBC Universal, Inc.

Middletown police will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide information after a man was shot during a struggle with a police officer over the weekend.

Police said it happened after they received a report around 6:30 a.m. Saturday that a man was yelling and smashing glass on Liberty Street.

When the first officer arrived, 52-year-old Winston Tate approached, holding a blunt object, then hit the officer, knocked the officer to the ground and climbed on top of the officer, police said. During a struggle, the officer fired a weapon.

Tate was taken into custody and brought to an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Monday, Middletown Police posted on Facebook that Tate was expected to be released from the hospital and arraigned on Tuesday.

He has been charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, assault on public safety personnel and interfering with police, according to police.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

Local

Rocky Hill 2 hours ago

Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving boat on I-91 in Rocky Hill

Hartford 4 hours ago

Man injured in shooting on Capitol Ave. in Hartford

The police officer involved in the incident was treated at a local hospital for injuries and has been released.

Middletown police plan to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

They said over the weekend that the Office of the Inspector General is leading the investigation in collaboration with State Police, the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the Middlesex County State's Attorney.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us