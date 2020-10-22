Middletown Public Schools to Offer COVID-19 Testing for Staff and Students

Middletown Public Schools will be offering free COVID-19 rapid testing for any students or staff showing symptoms, starting Monday, district officials announced Thursday.

The pilot program is the first of its kind in the state and is in partnership with the governor's office, the state Department of Education, and Middletown's Community Health Center.

The Community Health Center will begin offering rapid testing for students and staff showing symptoms on Monday.

They will also offer free asymptomatic testing for families, students and staff on a rotating basis at every school beginning Wednesday, October 28. This testing will take place in a PCR Mobile Lab as a drive-thru process.

"Together we will continue to navigate through these perilous and unprecedented times. Remember to get tested, wear your mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance" Superintendent Michael Conner said in a letter to the school community.

Middletown Public Schools have been operating on a hybrid model. As of October 20, they were reporting five COVID-19 cases in the district. Click here to see their COVID-19 Tracker.

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 2.3% Thursday, with net hospitalizations up. There are 19 towns and cities in Connecticut that are under "Red Alert" status