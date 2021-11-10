traffic

Middletown Woman Killed in Route 9 Crash

A Middletown woman was killed in a crash on Route 9 in Berlin Wednesday.

Jaimie Schreier was driving on Route 9 south near exit 23 around 1:15 p.m. when she lost control of the minivan and hit a guard rail, police said. She suffered deadly injuries.

Two children who were also in the car were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the accident summary.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the area at the time is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop H at 860-534-1098.

