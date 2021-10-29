U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona

Miguel Cardona to Visit Community College & Join Roundtable Discussion in Middletown

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will be making his way to Connecticut Friday morning to visit a local community college and talk about new workforce development programs.

Following a tour of Middlesex Community College in Middletown, a panel discussion is planned to talk about the new programs available to high school and community college students throughout the state.

Michael Rooke, President of Northwestern Connecticut Community College, said community colleges in Connecticut saw a 15% drop in enrollment since the start of the pandemic.

"When when  COVID hit, it's certainly impacted our students, disproportionately, I would say, more than many populations, because especially at the community college, we serve a significantly lower income minority population," said Rooke.

The tour and panel will get underway at 9 a.m.

