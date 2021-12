Thursday will be gray and mild after fog and drizzle slowly dissipate this morning.

A few breaks of sun might develop, and a scattered shower can’t be ruled out today or tonight.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Friday is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s.

It will be dry for New Year’s Eve with temperatures in the 40s.

Rain is likely Saturday with temperatures in the 50s.

There will be scattered showers on Sunday, and it turns colder by Sunday night.