Milford High Schools to Go Virtual Until January

Milford Public Schools is moving its high school students to virtual learning and making adjustments to the learning model ahead of the holidays in hopes of managing staffing concerns brought on by coronavirus cases in the district, school officials announced Tuesday.

According to a letter from Superintendent Anna Cutaia, high school students will move to distance learning Monday, November 16, and continue remotely until at least January 8.

Elementary and middle school students will continue in-person until November 30, when they will move remove through December 4 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. They will return in-person on December 7 through December 23, then move remote for the week after the holiday break, January 4 through 8.

The schedule is an effort to keep the younger learners in person while balancing concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus during social gatherings around the holidays. Officials noted that while they have not seen evidence of significant transmission within schools, the need for staff to quarantine or isolate has limited staff available to run school buildings. High school staff will be redeployed to PK-8 buildings during this time period to keep in-person learning available as long as possible.

"We are simply running out of available adults to be in our schools," the letter to the community read.

For more information on the district's plans, click here.