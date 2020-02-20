Milford Job Fair Offers Options for Former Subway Employees

On a Milford basketball court were hundreds of job seekers on the offensive Thursday.

“I worked with a nice bunch of people unfortunately they’re all here now,” Kim Cooper said.

Many of the more than 200 job applicants are former Subway employees recently laid off from the world headquarters in town.

“That day was very tough because it was a lot of people walking out with boxes,” Cooper said.

Thursday these eager potential employees had resumes in hand for the job fair put on for them by City of Milford, Workforce Alliance and Department of Labor.

“Subway is an important employer here in Milford so the cities response has been really swift,” Ann Harrison with Workforce Alliance said.

Harrison said just under 300 Subway employees are now looking for new jobs. They had the chance to meet face to face with 67 employers.

“We have had employers from all over the state come here because of the quality the people who were former Subway employees,” Harrison said.

“It’s really energized all these employees and it’s provided a lot of employers that need people with great skill sets an opportunity as well,” Ben Blake, mayor of Milford said.

Blake said the layoffs have had a ripple effect throughout the community but these eager employees are ready for a shot back on the clock.

“They’re bringing a whole bunch of different industries and companies,” Cooper said.