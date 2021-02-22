Milford

Milford Man Dies After Crash: Police

Milford police car
NBC Connecticut

A man has died after a crash in Milford on Monday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of E Broadway and Surf Avenue at 6:30 a.m. and determined that a vehicle heading east on E Broadway hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle on E Broadway.

The driver, 36-year-old Mark Thibault, of Milford, was the only person in the vehicle, police said. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milford Police Traffic Division at 203-785-4764.

