Milford to Hold Plunge, Fundraiser to Benefit Families of Fallen Bristol Police Officers

People are being invited to take a chilly plunge in Milford to benefit a fund to help the families of two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush-style shooting in October. The event is also being held to show support for the Bristol Police Department.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the shooting on Oct. 12. Officer Alec Iurato is recovering after being injured in the shooting. He fired the shot that killed the shooter, officials said.

The event is called Milford Plunges for BRRRistol!

“In Milford, we know firsthand how a tragedy like this can affect the whole community. Let’s do our part, Milford and show Bristol our support!,” a statement from Milford police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Milford police said their goal is to have a community-wide fundraiser.

The plunge will take place at Walnut Beach on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Registration is $20 to participate or raise $100 and register as a VIP, which will include a free gift.

If you prefer not to plunge into cold water but want to help, you can also make a donation.



Milford police said all money raised will go to Fund the First campaign for the families of Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy.

You can register or donate here.

Details on Milford Plunges for BRRRistol!

When: Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Walnut Beach

Registration/Check-In: 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Opening Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Milford Plunges for BRRRistol!: 11 a.m.

Local food trucks: 10 a.m. to noon.

Milford police said businesses can participate by donating a portion of their earnings on Dec. 3.

How much would be up to the business.

The Milford Police Department and the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce will promote each participating business on social media and yard signs will also be placed outside each participating business on Dec. 3 to advertise the event.

Business that would like to participate should call PFC Anania at 203-874-2366.