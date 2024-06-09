New Haven

Minor injured in New Haven shooting

By Cailyn Blonstein

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBC Connecticut

A minor is injured after a shooting in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers responded to Gregory Street and Canal Street on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. Some 911 calls also reported someone being shot.

At the scene, police said they found a minor with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. He was transported to Yale New Haven Pediatrics Hospital.

The minor's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators found ballistic evidence on Gregory Street. The minor was interviewed by police and the crime scene was processed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone with information that may be helpful to police should call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the police department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

