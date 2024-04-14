Minor injuries reported in three-car crash involving state police cruiser in Waterbury

A state police cruiser was struck on I-84 East in Waterbury yesterday. Minor injuries were reported and a driver has been issued a misdemeanor summons.

State police say the cruiser was parked on the right shoulder of the road near exit 25A. around 5:30 p.m., a car in the middle lane collided with a car in the right lane before crashing into the rear of the police vehicle.

The driver that was traveling in the center lane was issued a misdemeanor summons for driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, failure to drive in the proper lane and speeding.

At least two people have minor injuries.