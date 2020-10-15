MISSING: Missing 14-Year-Old Hartford Boy Was Last Seen October 8

Hartford police are trying to find a missing 14-year-old boy who they describe as having "numerous" mental and emotional disorders.

Raymond Castro, 14, was reported missing Wednesday. He was last seen on October 8.

Police said it is unclear if Castro is a threat to himself or others or if he takes medication for his reported conditions. Authorities have issued a Silver Alert.

Castro is 4-foot-10, 75 ponds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4297.