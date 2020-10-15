missing child

MISSING: Missing 14-Year-Old Hartford Boy Was Last Seen October 8

Hartford Police Department

Hartford police are trying to find a missing 14-year-old boy who they describe as having "numerous" mental and emotional disorders.

Raymond Castro, 14, was reported missing Wednesday. He was last seen on October 8.

Police said it is unclear if Castro is a threat to himself or others or if he takes medication for his reported conditions. Authorities have issued a Silver Alert.

Local

homelessness 46 mins ago

Warming Shelters Prepare for COVID-19 Changes

crumbling foundations 1 hour ago

New Testing Begins to Help Identify Mineral Causing Crumbling Foundations

Castro is 4-foot-10, 75 ponds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4297.

This article tagged under:

missing childHartford
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us