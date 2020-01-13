missing person

MISSING PERSON: 86-Year-Old Man Missing From Westport

William Mesa
Westport Police Department

William Mesa

Westport police are trying to find a missing 86-year-old man who may be disoriented.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old William Mesa Monday.  He was last seen around 10:45 a.m. when he left his home in Westport, and is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Camry with Connecticut plates 287TKT.

Mesa is 5-foot-10 with a thin build, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored jacket with brown or gray trousers and dress shoes, and carries a small portable oxygen tank.

Anyone with information on Mesa’s whereabouts should contact the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.

This article tagged under:

missing personsilver alertwestport
