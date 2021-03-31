MISSING TEEN: 17-Year-Old Missing From Ansonia

Ansonia police are looking for a 17-year-old girl described as an endangered runaway.

Police said 17-year-old Anaya Moten was last seen on Division Street near Stop & Shop and Burger King around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

She is 5-foot-4, 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black camouflage pants, black sneakers and a red bonnet hat.

Anaya is considered endangered due to health issues, according to police, and does not have her medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 203-735-1885 or leave an anonymous tip through TIP 411.