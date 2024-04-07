1 dead in Vernon mobile home fire

One person has died after a fire at a mobile home in Vernon early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Middle Terrace around 3 a.m.

According to town officials, one person died from the fire. The person's identity has not been released.

The fire appears to have caused extensive damage to the mobile home. Some neighboring mobile homes were also damaged.

The fire marshal's office and Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.