Urban League of Greater Hartford celebrates students on College Decision Day

On National College Decision Day, the Urban League of Greater Hartford celebrated a number of graduating seniors.

Students who participated in their 'Project Ready' program were in the spotlight as they announced their college plans at an event called College Signing Day.

"I will be attending Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland in the fall," Joelle Thomas of Hartford said.

Thomas got involved in Project Ready when she was a sophomore in high school. She said the program got her thinking about college and gave students like her the ability to tour schools in and out of state.

"I've always wanted to go to an HBCU, and I'm glad I found one that's close to home," Thomas said.

David Hopkins, president and CEO of Urban League of Greater Hartford, said Project Ready also provides SAT prep and tours of companies and jobs across the state.

"We work with mentors, volunteers and other people who may not be in their immediate circle, but ultimately become a part of their village to help them become successful," Hopkins said.

Due to the processing delays and glitches with this year's new FAFSA application roll out, Thomas said it took some time to get everything submitted, but she was able to get it done.

"Me and my mom decided to fill out FAFSA a little bit after all the errors and stuff kind of settled down, so I was pretty good. I mean, it did take a little bit of time to process, but other than that, everything was perfect," Thomas said.

Thomas said her enrollment deadline was moved to May 15. Back home, UConn pushed the deadline back to June 1 and the University of Saint Joseph is also giving families more time.

"We've been fortunate to have students be able to submit their enrollment deposit by the May 1 deadline, however we are working with families on a case-by-case basis and have been very liberal with offering extensions for the fall 2024," Molly Miner, director of admission and enrollment management at the University of Saint Joseph, said.

If families and students are still having trouble, it's recommended that they give the school's financial aid offices a call.

As for Thomas, she can't wait for the fall semester to begin.

"I feel like this is the best decision that I have made," Thomas said.