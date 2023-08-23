Mohegan Sun's Sun BrewFest returns in October

Mohegan Sun is getting ready for its 10th annual Sun BrewFest in October.

The two-day festival happens on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 and it will also include Mohegan Sun’s 2nd Annual Seltzer Social.

The Sun BrewFest main event kicks off in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo & Convention Center. You have to be 21 years old or older to attend.

Seltzer Social

Friday, Oct. 20

6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sun Patio

Tickets are $40 or they can be purchased on the day of for $45.

All tickets are available via ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

Sun BrewFest

Saturday, Oct. 21

3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Earth Expo & Convention Center

Breweries from across the region will be participating. There will be live entertainment from Sugar and a cornhole tournament.

Food from local restaurants will also be included in the ticket price.

Tickets to Sun BrewFest are $60. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of for $65.

Designated driver tickets are available for $20, or $25 on the day of.

A Seltzer Social and Sun BrewFest combo ticket is available at ticketmaster.com for $90, or $95 on the day of.

All tickets are available via ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

Cornhole Tournament