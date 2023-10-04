Mohegan Tribe and Saint Bernard School celebrate partnership to secure future of school

The community at Uncasville's Saint Bernard School is celebrating a new chapter after the Mohegan Tribe purchased the school's property at auction in June.

The Diocese of Norwich put the property up for auction after filing for bankruptcy. The diocese planned to use the money from the sale to help fund settlements for people who claim they were sexually abused by diocesan employees.

The Mohegan Tribe's bid of $6.55 million for the 113-acre property was approved by a bankruptcy judge over the summer. As part of their purchase, the tribe agreed to extend a long-term lease to Saint Bernard School for a nominal fee.

"We weren't going to ask the school to close up. We wanted to make sure they knew that school had a home for as long as they want," said James Gessner, chairman of the Mohegan Tribal Council.

The land is historically part of the Mohegan aboriginal land and abuts Mohegan trust lands, according to tribal leaders.

"The property is culturally significant for the tribe," Gessner said. "It is land that our ancestors lived on, survived on, and now it has been returned back to our tribe."

The tribe does not plan to develop the surrounding land for commercial or gaming purposes. They hope to eventually host cultural and education events on the property.

Saint Bernard School welcomed members of the Mohegan Tribe for a celebration at the school Wednesday. Head of School Don Macrino said that the tribe has always been very supportive of Saint Bernard School and he is excited for the new partnership.

"Today is really a day of celebration because it seems as though the storm clouds cleared for Saint Bernard School," Macrino said.