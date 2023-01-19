Diocese of Norwich Proposes Bankruptcy Plan, Includes Selling Saint Bernard School

The Diocese of Norwich is proposing a $29 million trust to compensate more than 140 people who claim they were sexually abused by individuals connected to the diocese.

The money for the trust fund will come from a variety of sources, including the proposed sales of Saint Bernard School in Uncasville and Xavier High School in Middletown.

The Diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2021, a move to help them manage a response to nearly 60 lawsuits filed over alleged abuse at the Mount Saint John School. After being in mediation since September 2022, the diocese filed their reorganization plan in federal court this week.

The proposal will eventually have to be voted on by claimants, who can decide to accept or reject the plan.

“What has been proposed is certainly a step in the right direction, but...I don’t feel it is a sufficient fund, on behalf of my clients, to compensate everybody," said Kelly Reardon, an attorney representing 25 of the claimants.

According to a press release, the diocese received 142 claims from abuse survivors before the bankruptcy court's deadline to file claims.

According to the reorganization plan, $7 million will be paid by the Christian Brothers Oceania to the trust. $5 million will come from the diocese's insurer. Parishes will contribute a sum of $2.5 million along with the proceeds from the sale of the St. Mary School Property in Jewett City.

In addition, the diocese's proposal includes selling Saint Bernard School and Xavier High School.

In a letter sent to parents, the headmaster of Xavier High School explained that the diocese's reorganization plan and change in ownership would have no impact on the operations of the high school.

"We would continue to function the way we always have," Headmaster Dave Eustis wrote. "Rest assured that we are prepared to handle a variety of scenarios with confidence."

Saint Bernard School does not know who would be buying their property.

“Our hope is once that is revealed we will certainly be able to appeal to that entity and convince them of the value of this school in eastern Connecticut," said Don Macrino, head of school.

About 400 students, grades six through 12, attend Saint Bernard School. The school has been educating students in eastern CT since 1956.

Macrino said that the news is concerning, but he said that his team is committed to preserving Saint Bernard School and continuing its mission. The news comes at a time when they have seen their donor base grow and enrollment increase.

“Our goal will be twofold: first to convince the buyer of the school’s importance to eastern Connecticut and second, seek a lease that will allow the school to continue its mission for many years to come," Macrino wrote in a letter to families.