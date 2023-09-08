Deep River

Mold discovered at middle school in Deep River, classes relocated

By Bryan Mercer

Classes are being relocated from John Winthrop Middle School in Deep River due to the discovery of mold, according to district superintendent Brian White.

White is the superintendent of the Chester, Deep River, Essex & Region 4 School District. He tells NBC Connecticut the district is working with the Connecticut River Area Health District as well as environmental professionals to assess the issue.

According to the district, classes will be temporarily moved to Valley Regional High School as officials determine the best plan to address the mold.

Superintendent White tells NBC Connecticut, "The health and wellness of our students, staff and communities is our top priority."

It is not yet known how long classes will be relocated or when mold removal work will begin.

Deep River
