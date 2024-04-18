Monroe police ask killer to come forward after developments in cold case

The Monroe Police Department is asking whoever is responsible for the cold case killing of then- 8-year-old Renee Freer to come forward.

Freer was murdered on June 22, 1977, and investigators said there hasn't been a break in the case - until now.

Police said the child was found dead in the woods behind her house. For 47 years, investigators have been trying to piece together what happened that day and give closure to Freer's family.

"We've never considered it a cold case. It's always been active for us," Lt. Kevin McKellick said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The police department said technological advances and social media have opened up new avenues for advancements in the case.

A recently-released book authored by a local writer, Erik Hanson, is credited with helping shine light on the case.

Authorities believe a juvenile that knew Freer is the one who committed the crime.

"We are appealing to the suspect or his family to come forward with even the smallest pieces of information," Police Chief Kevin White said. "We are confident that they know more than what has been disclosed in the past."

Detectives hope to bring an end to the case, nearly 50 years after the tragedy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Marcel at 203-452-2831 or jmarcel@monroectpolice.com.