More charges filed against man suspected of hitting and killing woman in Griswold

State police have filed more charges against a man who is suspected of hitting and killing a woman in Griswold in September and then leaving the scene.

Kandi Fortuna, 50, was crossing the street to get dinner at a pizza restaurant on North Main Street in the Jewett City borough of Griswold just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was struck, according to the arrest warrant for the man who is accused of hitting her.

Fortuna suffered serious injuries and later died at William Backus Hospital of blunt-impact injuries, police said.

The person Fortuna was going to dinner with told police that the driver “came out of nowhere” and was going fast, according to the arrest warrant.

State police broadcast a description of the car, a dark Subaru WRX with damage on the front passenger side and a broken headlight, as well as a possible plate number.

Just after 9:30 p.m. that night, a Stonington police officer spotted the vehicle driving erratically on Flanders Road, according to state police, stopped the car and alerted troopers.

The driver, 34-year-old Curt Allen Rivard Jr., was slurring his speech, smelled of alcohol, and failed a field sobriety test, according to state police.

He was initially charged with evasion of responsibility resulting in death and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Rivard is in state Department of Correction custody and more charges were filed when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

The additional charges include manslaughter in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, reckless driving, traveling unreasonably fast, failure to drive in proper lane and failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian.