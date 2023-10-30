Moose spotted outside of Rutland elementary school

Students at an elementary school in Rutland, Massachusetts, had a "special visitor" Monday morning.

Rutland police said that a moose was seen outside Naquag Elementary School in the drop-off line.

"Visitor in car line today," wrote a parent on Instagram.

In the Instagram video, the moose is seen walking next to cars and then briefly stopping and peeking through a school's window before heading toward the playground.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In a Facebook post, just before 9 a.m., police wrote that the moose has since left the area.

Police reminded residents that if they encounter a moose, they should never approach or follow it.

"Pursuit not only stresses the animal, but it adds the risk of having a moose chased out into traffic or into a group of bystanders," police wrote, citing the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommends letting the moose find its way out of the area and into "nearby forested areas."