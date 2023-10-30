Massachusetts

Moose spotted outside of Rutland elementary school

In a Facebook post, police reminded residents that if they encounter a moose, they should never approach or follow it

By Anthony Vega

Rutland Police Department

Students at an elementary school in Rutland, Massachusetts, had a "special visitor" Monday morning.

Rutland police said that a moose was seen outside Naquag Elementary School in the drop-off line.

"Visitor in car line today," wrote a parent on Instagram.

In the Instagram video, the moose is seen walking next to cars and then briefly stopping and peeking through a school's window before heading toward the playground.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In a Facebook post, just before 9 a.m., police wrote that the moose has since left the area.

Police reminded residents that if they encounter a moose, they should never approach or follow it.

Local

uconn basketball 1 min ago

UConn's Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd hope for healthy season together to make championship run

Entertainment 1 hour ago

New Kids On The Block coming to Connecticut

"Pursuit not only stresses the animal, but it adds the risk of having a moose chased out into traffic or into a group of bystanders," police wrote, citing the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommends letting the moose find its way out of the area and into "nearby forested areas."

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us