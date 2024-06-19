Moped driver injured in East Hartford crash

A moped driver has serious injuries after a crash in East Hartford on Tuesday night.

Police said the driver of a Nissan hit a moped on Silver Lane just before 9:30 p.m. and the moped driver was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

As of Wednesday morning, the patient is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and is fully cooperative with the investigation, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No arrests have been made. The crash is under investigation.