ticketmaster

More Action Being Taken to Improve Concert Ticket Buying Experience

By Jennifer Joas

NBC Universal, Inc.

More action is being taken at the federal level to improve your experience buying concert tickets.

You may remember about six months ago when Ticketmaster was overwhelmed with Taylor Swift fans. The site crashed, there were hours-long wait times and prices fluctuated.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal says more progress is being made.

It's been 13 years since Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged to make one large company. It dominates tickets sales across the country.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It has dominance in sponsorships, advertising, venues, artist management. It controls this industry," Sen. Blumenthal said.

He said the company locked up 70 to 80 percent of the market and uses its dominance to pressure venues into ticketing contracts that can last up to 10 years, which ends up increasing costs for fans.

On Monday, Sen. Blumenthal is announcing the Unlock Ticketing Markets Act. It would empower the federal trade commission to prevent the use of excessively long multi-year exclusive contracts. The goal in all of this is to prevent another site crash and to help lower the cost of tickets.

Local

LISBON 2 hours ago

Untimely Death Under Investigation in Lisbon

connecticut weather 2 hours ago

Slightly Warmer Temps, Abundant Sunshine to Start New Workweek

Sen. Blumenthal is expected to make the announcement outside the Shubert Theater in New Haven at 10:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

ticketmaster
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us