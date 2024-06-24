More charges filed against East Lyme police chief

State police have filed more charges against the East Lyme police chief.

The new charges come after state police arrested East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein, 53, on June 5 after investigating a report of a domestic disturbance at his East Lyme home.

He was served with the two additional warrants on Monday in court and he was turned over to the judicial marshals to be arraigned.

One arrest warrant carries the charges of violation of a protective order and false statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

During the investigation into the charges from June 5, detectives asked Finkelstein if he had any weapons and told them that his department-issued firearm was his only firearm, according to the arrest warrant.

He then signed a firearms and ammunition compliance statement saying he didn’t have any firearms or ammunition, the arrest warrant states.

But then state police learned that two firearms were registered to him.

When they asked Finkelstein about what happened to them, he responded, I don’t remember” and that ”yeah, all I have is my duty weapon,” the arrest warrant states.

In a written statement, Finkelstein told investigators that he had transferred one of his guns to someone he used to work with, but he did not fill out any transfer paperwork.

Then he said he didn’t know where the other gun was, but then he realized it was in a gun case in his garage, according to the arrest warrant.

The other warrant includes a charge of disorderly conduct, which was filed after state police investigated a complaint from 2023.

On June 12, New London Superior Court asked state police to re-investigate a report of a domestic disturbance that Finkelstein was suspected of being involved of on June 18, 2023.

Finklestein was initially charged him with disorderly conduct and breach of peace in the second degree.

After the arrest on June 5, he was placed on administrative leave.

Finkelstein had no comment as he left court on Monday.

His attorney said Finkelstein suffers from stress and asked the judge to allow him to seek alcohol treatment out of state, which the judge agreed to.

"I’m sure he will cooperate in any way with treatment and all conditions set by the court," attorney John Nazzaro said. "Assuming he completes all the conditions the charges may be dismissed."

The judge said he wants Finkelstein to take part in family violence counseling.

Finkelstein's next court date is July 29.