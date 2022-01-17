Bradley Airport

More Flights Canceled at Bradley International Airport Monday

bradley5
NBC Connecticut

Several flights have been canceled in and out of Bradley International Airport Monday morning.

About 15% of flights were canceled, according to an airport spokesperson.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

There were nine departing flights and four arriving flights canceled Monday morning, according to Bradley's website.

It is the second day of flight cancellations at Bradley. About 25% of departing and arriving flights were canceled on Sunday.

Local

Eversource 30 mins ago

12,000 Power Outages as Powerful Storm Moves Through

first alert weather 3 hours ago

Wintry Mix, Strong Winds Move Through Connecticut

The airport remains open and crews are working to remove snow from runways and tarmacs.

Passengers traveling through Bradley today are asked to contact their airline before arriving at the airport to determine the status of their flight.

This article tagged under:

Bradley Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us