More Flights Canceled at Bradley International Airport Monday

Several flights have been canceled in and out of Bradley International Airport Monday morning.

About 15% of flights were canceled, according to an airport spokesperson.

There were nine departing flights and four arriving flights canceled Monday morning, according to Bradley's website.

It is the second day of flight cancellations at Bradley. About 25% of departing and arriving flights were canceled on Sunday.

The airport remains open and crews are working to remove snow from runways and tarmacs.

Passengers traveling through Bradley today are asked to contact their airline before arriving at the airport to determine the status of their flight.