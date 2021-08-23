More Flood-Producing Rain Possible in Conn. Today

Just one day after Tropical Storm Henri moved through the state, we are at risk for more flood-producing rain today.

The remnants of Henri have faded away, but a lot of the moisture is being drawn in and will come through the state.

Rain with imbedded thunderstorms will move from south to north and west to east. There will be heavy, pouring rain with flash flooding possible.

Meteorologist Bob Maxon said about one to three inches of rain could be possible today.

By tomorrow, the concern switches from flood-producing rain to the start of a potential heat wave.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a potential heat wave that would be Tuesday through Thursday.

