More teens charged in connection to guns stolen from Shelton home

Two more teens have been charged in connection to guns that were stolen from a home in Shelton last month.

According to police, two guns were stolen from a home and it was reported to officers on Oct. 17. During the investigation, authorities determined several people had possession of the guns.

Officers applied for and were granted search warrants for homes and vehicles in Shelton, Derby and North Haven. During the searches, investigators said both guns were found.

Warrants were issued and a 15-year-old male from Shelton and a 16-year-old male from Shelton were arrested on Monday.

The 15-year-old is facing charges including illegal transfer of a stolen firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. The 16-year-old is being charged with stealing a firearm and two counts of illegal transfer of a stolen firearm.

Both teens were remanded to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention and were arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Two other teens were previously arrested on Oct. 24 in connection to the incident. In total, four teens have now been charged.