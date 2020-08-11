More Than 25,000 Customers in Conn. Still Without Power a Week After Isaias

What to Know More than 25,000 Connecticut customers remain without electricity on Tuesday, a week after the storm. United Illuminating said less than 1 percent of its customers remain without power.

Eversource estimates it will have power substantially restored to most customers by late today night, a week after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the state. It provided customers with restoration timelines over the weekend.

Senator Richard Blumenthal called on Eversource's CEO, James Judge, to resign and said he wants accountability from the company and refunds for customers.

More than 25,000 Connecticut customers remain without power a week after Tropical Storm Isaias, which struck on Tuesday, killing two people and leaving widespread damage across the state and entire towns in the dark.

Eversource said Monday afternoon that more than 90 percent of customers have their power and the company expects the remaining restorations to be made by tonight.

More than 2,500 crews have been working since the weekend to restore power, the utility company said, and have restored power to approximately 900,000 customers since the storm began.

Craig Hallstrom, Eversource's president of Regional Operations, said he understands the frustration of its customers and the company has a sense of urgency.

"We're working as quickly as we possibly can," said Hallstrom.

"We're going to learn from this and make sure we do better and better and better when it comes to a faster response, 'cause timing is key," Governor Ned Lamont said while thanking line workers and restoration crews in Bristol. "This is not a utility, this is not just electricity, this is life-giving for people and that's what each and everyone of you do during this last six days of hell."

The governor said it took too long to make the progress the state is seeing with decreasing outages.

"It took a long time -- it took many, many, too many days to get where we are today," Lamont said. "We've got well over 90 percent of the people in our state have power ... that's false comfort, false comfort 'cause of the tough times people have had to go through over the last four days -- life and death times, really hard times."

The outages enter into a seventh day as many try to work from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as with temperatures and humidity rising after a break following Isaias.

"It is disturbing for the governor and I to go around the state and to know that more than 100,000 people still are without power," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. "We have seniors, we have people with medical issues, we have people literally in the dark with rotting food and this is a big problem."

One local leader, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, has posted his frustration on social media.

More than 5,000 Eversource customers in Danbury do not have power. That's nearly 14 percent of customers in the city.

"We understand how difficult it is for our customers to be without power. We currently have about 2,200 line and tree crews working to restore power in the western part of the state. In Danbury, crews are responding to more than 300 trouble spots – each of these is a location with an electric issue that must be addressed, and in many cases, the problem requires re-building the electric system. Nonetheless, we continue to make steady progress toward restoring power to 99% of all our customers by late tonight," Eversource said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Eversource should put money back in customers' pockets through refunds. The senator had a meeting scheduled in Berlin Monday afternoon with Eversource CEO James Judge. Blumenthal said he thinks Judge should resign and wants accountability from the company's top management.

I've asked for [Eversource CEO] Jim Judge's resignation. I think he ought to resign. Sen. Richard Blumenthal

"I've asked for Jim Judge's resignation," Blumenthal said. "I think he ought to resign and I'll be raising it with him."

Eversource executives were asked about the senator's comments during an afternoon news conference.

"We're focused on getting our customers back," Hallstrom said when asked about Blumenthal's calls for Judge to resign. Hallstrom said Judge has been in Connecticut for several days, speaking with state leaders and regulators.

Blumenthal said he too was without electricity at his house until Sunday.

"I feel that anger and frustration," the senator said. "I feel why it has boiled over in the state of Connecticut."

"Our gripe is not with the guys fixing the poles and the wires, it's with management, top management," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

We know how urgently customers need their power restored, especially right now given the pandemic and hot summer weather, and we are making significant progress. Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom

“We know how urgently customers need their power restored, especially right now given the pandemic and hot summer weather, and we are making significant progress,” Hallstrom said in a statement. “Our crews and the thousands of out-of-state crews working alongside them have done a tremendous job under difficult conditions – working in the heat while abiding by social distancing and pandemic safety protocols. The field crews and thousands of support personnel working behind the scenes are committed to staying on the job until every customer has their power back.”



Crews from 12 states and Canada have come to Connecticut to assist with power restoration, Eversource said.

"I think they are playing catch up," Gov. Ned Lamont said.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, Eversource was reporting over 28,500 customers without power and United Illuminating has more than 200 customers without electricity. At the peak number of outages on Wednesday, at least 715,000 households were without power as the cleanup from the storm began.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency notified the state Friday that President Donald Trump approved a federal emergency declaration for Connecticut. The declaration will allow for the state, Mashantucket Pequot Indian Tribe, the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for federal funding support.

This is one of the largest power outage events in the state's modern history, among the ranks of the October snowstorm, Tropical Storm Irene, Hurricane Gloria, and Hurricane Sandy.

An executive for Eversource said he expects this will be the second-worst outage event for his company by the time it's over.

Lamont said he wants to incentivize utility companies "to get it right, not to get it wrong." He said he wants a company's response to factor into its rate of return.

"They should have anticipated this, they should have seen what was going on," Lamont said.

Facing mounting criticism as customers remained without power nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias, Eversource defended its storm response on Monday.

Eversource Releases Town-by-Town Estimates for Restoration

Over the weekend, Eversource released a list of town-by-town estimates that lays out when customers can expect restoration to be substantially complete.

The company said in order for restoration to be substantially complete, fewer than one percent of customers will be without power.

Eversource Deploys Resources From Satellite Command Centers

On Saturday, Eversource said it deployed resources from satellite command centers in addition to its regular work centers.

“These satellite command centers put our crews and materials closer to the areas where they’re needed most, providing us greater flexibility to more quickly deploy the massive crew resources that we’ve brought into Connecticut,” said Hallstrom.

The satellite command centers are in what Eversource called six of the hardest-hit regions of the state including Berlin, Cheshire, Madison, Norwalk, Tolland and Torrington.

Days after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the state, many are still waiting for power to be restored. Eversource has called in hundreds of utility crews to help with restoration efforts and continue to work around the clock.

The centers help supplement Eversource's regular work centers, reduce materials bottlenecks and provide more efficient deployment of crews through a more localized approach, the company said.

“We remain grateful to our customers for their patience during these unprecedented times of COVID-19, and we will not rest until every customer has power," he added.

Customers' Power Bills Might Be Going Up: Eversource

Hallstrom said at some point the cost of this storm will go into the electric rate in customers' bills.

"At some point, the cost of the storm will go into customers' bill," Hallstrom said.

Senator Blumenthal called out Eversource for its response to Tropical Storm Isaias. He called on the company to "refund" customers, saying in a tweet they have been overcharged, deprived of service and given no answers.

"Consumers deserve money back and refunds, not additional charges for the cost of restoring power," Blumenthal said.

Eversource sent a statement in response, which read:

"Any adjustments to customer bills must have the approval of state regulators. We remain focused on one thing doing everything we can do to restore power to our remaining affected customers as quickly and safely as possible," an Eversource spokesperson said.

United Illuminating Update

United Illuminating said they restored power to more than 21,000 customers who lost service during Tropical Storm Isaias and were on track to have restoration substantially complete by Monday.

