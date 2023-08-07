Mosquitoes in nine Connecticut towns test positive for West Nile virus

Mosquitoes trapped in nine Connecticut towns have tested positive for West Nile virus this season.

The state posted its latest trapping and testing results on Monday.

So far this season, mosquitos carrying West Nile virus have been found in:

Branford

East Haddam

East Haven

Fairfield

New Canaan

South Windsor

Stamford

Wallingford

Wethersfield

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Scientists with the state's mosquito testing program say the wet weather we've experienced this summer have led to a big increase in the mosquito population in Connecticut.

Symptoms of West Nile virus can include fever, body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash. Some patients can develop serious illness affecting the central nervous system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.