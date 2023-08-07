West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes in nine Connecticut towns test positive for West Nile virus

By Bob Connors

Mosquitoes trapped in nine Connecticut towns have tested positive for West Nile virus this season.

The state posted its latest trapping and testing results on Monday.

So far this season, mosquitos carrying West Nile virus have been found in:

  • Branford
  • East Haddam
  • East Haven
  • Fairfield
  • New Canaan
  • South Windsor
  • Stamford
  • Wallingford
  • Wethersfield
Scientists with the state's mosquito testing program say the wet weather we've experienced this summer have led to a big increase in the mosquito population in Connecticut.

Symptoms of West Nile virus can include fever, body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash. Some patients can develop serious illness affecting the central nervous system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

