Mosquitoes Infected With West Nile Virus Found in 20 CT Towns

Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus have now been found in 20 cities and towns across Connecticut.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment station updated the number of infected mosquitoes trapped and the towns in which they were found on Tuesday.

The latest round of testing identified mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus in Bridgeport, Glastonbury, Greenwich, Meriden, Milford, Waterford, and Wethersfield.

Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not develop any symptoms. Those that do can experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In rare instances, people can develop serious illness, including high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, vision loss, paralysis, and coma. It can be fatal.

There have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in Connecticut so far this year.

In all, 73 mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus have been found in Connecticut. They were trapped in the following cities and towns: