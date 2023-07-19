Mother, 5-year-old daughter dead after being swept down river in Sprague

A mother and her 5-year-old daughter have died after they were swept down the Shetucket River in Sprague Tuesday evening, according to state police.

State police said troopers responded to Park Drive for a possible drowning at 5:22 p.m.

Police said someone called 911 after hearing a little boy scream for help.

The mother, 39-year-old Dora Kelly, and 5-year-old Aralye McKeever, were found face-down in the water and a mother and a child were transported to an area hospital.

State police said Wednesday morning that Kelly died and there is no criminal aspect.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said McKeever died today and the family has been notified.

The first selectman released a statement saying the swimming area near River Park is closed because of the incident and high water.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said many rivers and streams in the state are flooded and should be avoided.

"Swimming in or near flooded waterbodies with high waters, swift currents, and moving debris can pose serious dangers," Paul Copleman, media relations manager for DEEP, said.