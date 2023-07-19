Mother and son arrested after disturbance Plainfield: police

A mother and her 18-year-old son have been arrested after a disturbance in Plainfield in February.

Police said they responded to Bitgood Village in the Moosup village of Plainfield shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 19, after receiving reports of a disturbance involving around 10 people.

Police determined that there had been a disagreement on social media and two men and a woman went to a home, where the 18-year-old man instigated a fight with children who lived at and were visiting the residence, police said. He brought a BB-gun-style pistol and was alleged to have used it, according to police.

Police said there was damage to the glass on the front door from a shot being fired.

The man’s 42-year-old mother was involved in the disturbance as well, police said.

Police arrested the mother in May and charged her with breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor. She was released on a $10,000 bond and pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.

Her son was arrested Wednesday and charged with breach of peace, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment and assault.

He was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on July 31.