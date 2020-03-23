Orange

Mother, Four Children Escape Orange House Fire

A mother and her four children escaped a house fire in orange Monday afternoon.

Fire officials were called to the home on Ridgeview Road around 3:12 p.m. after that mother got her family out of the home and called 911.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke in the back of the house, and intense heat and thick smoke in the basement. Firefighters found heavy fire in the utility room, and knocked most of it down in 15 minutes.

No one was hurt.

Orange Fire Marshal James Vincent said the fire began under the fireplace firebox and burned through the floor. There is damage to the home near the chimney, but there is not significant damage to the home's structure.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

