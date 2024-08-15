State police looking to ID motorcyclist going 134 miles per hour on Route 2 in Marlborough

State police are looking for the motorcyclist who they said was going 134 miles per hour on Route 2 in Marlborough on Wednesday morning.

State police said a trooper with the traffic services unit clocked the motorcyclist at 134 miles per hour on Route 2 East near exit 13 around 6:45 a.m.

The trooper eventually caught up to the motorcycle as it slowed down and tried to stop the person, but the motorcyclist sped off and tried to engage him in a chase, state police said.

The license plate on the motorcycle was an improperly used canceled Connecticut plate of 896674 and the driver appeared to have a "Deadpool" sticker on the back of the helmet, according to state police.

Anyone who knows who the motorcyclist is should call Connecticut State Police Troop K- Colchester at 860-465-5400.