Rocky Hill

Motorcyclist dies in Rocky Hill crash

By Angela Fortuna

Erica

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon.

An alert from police says officers responded to the accident on Cromwell Avenue at the intersection of Cold Spring Road at about 2:30 p.m.

Responding officers found the motorcyclist with serious injuries at the scene. Bystanders tried to help the person before crews got to the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police are not releasing the person's identity pending family notification.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team was notified. The road was closed between Brook Street and DiPietro Drive for a few hours and drivers were asked to take alternate routes.

Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-258-2041.

