Motorcyclist injured in West Hartford crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with another vehicle in West Hartford on Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened near 920 New Britain Ave. around 8:25 p.m. and the road was closed between Meriline Avenue and Hollywood Avenue for several hours.

The West Hartford Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or to call or email the tip Line at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

