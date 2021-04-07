Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Vehicle in Waterbury: PD

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Thomaston Avenue around 8 a.m. after getting a report of a motorcyclist involved in a collision with another vehicle.

When police arrived, they said they rendered aid to the motorcyclist, who had serious visible injuries to his head.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said. His identity has not been released while his next of kin is notified.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was not injured, remained on scene and is cooperating with police, officers said.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the accident. The cause is unknown at this time.

All vehicles are asked to avoid the area of 300 to 400 Thomaston Avenue as officers continue their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or anyone with knowledge about it is asked to contact Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.