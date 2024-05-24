Simsbury

Bear euthanized after ransacking home in Simsbury

A bear was put down after it got into a house in Simsbury Friday afternoon and ransacked it looking for food.

Simsbury police responded to the home on Old Canal Way a little before 1 p.m. after getting a call from the homeowner that the bear was inside.

No one was in the house at the time.

The homeowner told NBC Connecticut she came home Friday afternoon, walked into the house and came face-to-face with the bear as it ate an apple pie in her kitchen.

She said the window on her back deck was open, and the bear broke through a screen to get in. She said the bear opened the kitchen cabinets and ransacked the house.

Officers called the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for assistance with the bear.

After arriving, the DEEP officers determined the bear would have to be euthanized in accordance with state bear response guidelines, according to police.

The officers euthanized the bear when it came out of the house, police said.

