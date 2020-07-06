Bridgeport

Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Collision in Bridgeport

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

First responders were called to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Center Street Extension around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, a 34-year-old Bridgeport man was driving a motorcycle southbound on Madison Avenue approaching the intersection with Center Street Extension when a car driven by a 51-year-old Bridgeport man turned and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and landed in the northbound lane of Madison Avenue, police added.

He was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, authorities said.

Neither the driver of the car nor the passenger in the car were injured. The driver is cooperating with police, officials added.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting a further investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Officer Keith Ruffin at (203) 576-7640.

