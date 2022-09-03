Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Southington early Saturday morning.

Police said a vehicle was traveling south on Queen Street around 2 a.m. while the motorcycle was traveling north. At one point, the vehicle attempted to make a left turn into Cumberland Farms and then collided with the motorcycle.

According to investigators, the 31-year-old motorcyclist from Plainville, was taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was not injured and declined medical attention.

Part of Queen Street was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Michaud #384 at (860) 621-0101 or via email at cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org. The case number is 2200042779. Witnesses are able to remain anonymous.