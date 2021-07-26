Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Plainfield

A motorcyclist is injured after a crash in Plainfield on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Canterbury Road and Weston Road around 7:15 p.m. after getting a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

When crews arrived, they said they learned a Subaru Legacy was pulling onto Canterbury Road and went in front of a motorcycle. The motorcycle then hit the Subaru Legacy as it was entering onto Canterbury Road, they added.

The 34-year-old motorcyclist from Griswold suffered several injuries including to his head, according to police.

He was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Center and was later transported by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital, authorities said. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.