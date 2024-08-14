Motorcyclist injured in New Canaan crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in New Canaan early Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to Smith Ridge Road near North Wilton Road just after 1:30 a.m. and found that a motorcycle heading north on Smith Ridge Road went off the road at the intersection of Smith Ridge Road and North Wilton Road.

The man who was driving was found in the grass next to the motorcycle. He suffered injuries and was taken to Norwalk Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

New Canaan Police ask anyone who has information to call (203) 594-3500.