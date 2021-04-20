New London

Motorcyclist Injured in New London Crash

A motorcyclist is injured after a crash in New London on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a motorcycle accident with reported injuries at the intersection of Montauk Avenue and Perry Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the adult male motorcyclist sustained injuries and was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Police accident reconstructionists were called to the scene to investigate.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

